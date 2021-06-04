Further arrests made after suspected stabbing in Silloth

Police have made two further arrests, after a suspected stabbing in west Cumbria.

Emergency services were called, at 10:30am on Friday morning, to a report of an assault in the area of Pennine Close in Silloth.

A 29-year-old man, who had serious injuries, was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Two men, aged 26 and 46, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. A 19-year-old man from Silloth has already been charged with the same offence.

Officers are encouraging anyone with information relating to this incident to report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit, quoting incident number 92 of 28 May. You can also phone on 101.