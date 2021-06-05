People living in Dumfries & Galloway and the Scottish Borders have now moved from level two to level one of the Scottish government's coronavirus system.

From midnight on Friday into Saturday, restrictions in southern Scotland eased.

The changes mean more people can now meet both indoors and outdoors, while indoor attractions like soft play are now able to open.

What are the main differences in level one?

Many regions in Scotland are now under level one restrictions. This means six people from three households can meet indoor and also stay overnight.

People are no longer required to physically distance from family and friends in a private home.

Eight people from three households can meet in an indoor public place such as a café, pub or restaurant.

Outdoors in your garden or a public space, up to 12 people from 12 households can meet.

Up to 100 people can attend weddings and funerals.

You can now travel around Scotland and you can also travel to other parts of the UK as long as you abide by local covid rules.

Travel to level 3 or 4 areas is not permitted unless you have an essential purpose such as going to work or caring for a vulnerable person.

Leisure attractions are now open including fun fairs and soft play areas, which are among the businesses in Scotland that have been closed the longest.

Nightclubs and adult entertainment remain closed in level one areas.

However, people are still being urged to be sensible and stay vigilant.

Borders Director of Public Health, Dr Tim Patterson said:

It remains crucial, especially with the continued easing of restrictions that we all continue to be responsible and follow the rules that are in place in order to protect each other and our local health and social care services. The emergence of the newly renamed Delta variant is a reminder that Covid-19 is still circulating, highly transmissible and continues to pose a threat to us. Dr Tim Patterson, Borders Director of Public Health

Dr Patterson is also urging anyone who is eligible for a vaccine to take up their appointment.