Three men charged after man found with serious injuries in Kendal

Three men have been charged and are to appear at South Magistrates court today (June 5)

Officers were called at 3:25pm to Sandes Avenue in Kendal after a man – aged 32 – was found with serious injuries in the street, in the vicinity of Sports Direct.

A 43-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 17-year-old male have been charged with sexual assault by penetration, grievous bodily harm with intent and false Imprisonment.

Three people aged 33, 34 and 38 have been bailed pending further enquiries and a woman aged 53 has been released under investigation.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who has any information.