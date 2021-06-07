Covid infection rates on the rise in Cumbria

Covid infection rates in Cumbria are on the rise, according to the latest data.

For the past six weeks the rate in the county has been at around eight cases per 100 thousand population. However, the latest figures suggest that is now at around 16 per 100 thousand.

Hospital admissions in Cumbria have yet to rise but Cumbria's director of public health says he is concerned about the increase.

Numbers of cases have continued to rise as the Delta variant, first detected in India, becomes the dominant strain in the country.

Case rates are rising in more local areas of the UK than at any point since early January, with numbers increasing in almost all parts of north-west England, London and Scotland.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "too early to make decisions" on the final step in the roadmap.

"The roadmap has always been guided by the data and as before, we need four weeks between steps to see the latest data and a further week to give notice of our decision," he said.

An announcement on the data review is expected on June 14.