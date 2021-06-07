Video report by Clare McNeill.

Around 30 football fans, including some from Carlisle United, are walking from Gretna to Wembley to raise awareness of gambling addiction and its links with the game.

The group is also calling for betting adverts to be banned from television during the European Championship, which begins on Friday (11 June).

Some betting sites have made attempts to become more responsible, with many adverts including warnings and cautionary messages.

But those taking part in this challenge say people should be able to enjoy sport without them. They've all suffered from a gambling addiction in the past - and it doesn't just affect men.

James Grimes is the Founder of The Big Step, which is the campaign tackling football's relationship with gambling.

He said: "We know there's at least a gambling related suicide every single day in this country. So, during the Euros 30 people will take their own life because of their gambling addiction.

"I think, for people like us in recovery, it's quite unfair that we're trying to abstain from using this product and we're being sold it every time we watch our favourite sport."

Kevan Mailey, who is taking part in the walk, said: "I gambled for nearly 30 years. It tore myself apart, tore my family apart, so I just don't want the next generation to go through what I went through."

With one of the biggest TV sporting events kicking off in just a few days, this group want to highlight that for some people, it might not be all fun and games. They want betting ads banned, and say they cause people to lose more than just their money.

The Gambling Commission, who license and regulate people and businesses that provide gambling in Great Britain, didn't want to comment but on its website it does say that protecting vulnerable people from harm is one of its key licensing objectives.

We spoke to Jane Fahy from the Gordon Moody charity, which supports people to try and help them recover from gambling addiction.

Helplines and more information around gambling addiction.

GamCare GamCare offers free information, support and counselling for problem gamblers in the UK. It runs the National Gambling Helpline (0808 8020 133) and also offers face-to-face counselling.

The National Centre for Behavioural Addictions includes the National Problem Gambling Clinic, (including the Young Persons' Problem Gambling Clinic) and the National Centre for Gaming Disorders.

Gordon Moody Association The Gordon Moody Association offers residential courses for men and women who have problems with gambling – email help@gordonmoody.org.uk or call 01384 241292 to find out more.