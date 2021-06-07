People in Cumbria are being asked to have their say on how we can reduce emissions from cars and public transport.

Transport for the North has the goal of the region achieving near-zero carbon emissions from traveling by 2045, including private cars, lorries, company vehicles, buses, trams and trains.

The transport body want to know what people in Cumbria think about their decarbonisation strategy for northern England.

Tim Wood, interim chief executive at Transport for the North, said: “Reducing carbon across our region’s transport network is an essential part of tackling the climate emergency - one of the greatest challenges of our time.

"We’re thrilled to be consulting a strategy for the whole region that outlines how rapid progress can be made and how the North can lead the UK in slashing carbon emissions."

Among the potential actions and areas Transport for the North are focusing on:

Zero emission vehicles, including cars, HGVs and buses, with a comprehensive network of charging facilities to support their wider use

The decarbonisation of the rail network through electrification

The use of hydrogen and alternative fuel vehicles

Encouraging modal shift towards more sustainable ways of traveling, such as public transport and active travel

Opportunities for decarbonisation in the freight industry

Carbon reduction when projects are built, as well as carbon capture

How Transport for the North’s four could present challenges and opportunities for decarbonising transport

Mr Wood contiunued: “Our Decarbonisation Strategy is a vital piece of work in moving the North of England towards the ambitious goal of near-zero carbon emissions from surface transport by 2045.

"Using data and insights, alongside predictions and modelling analysis, the strategy sets out the challenges and opportunities ahead, providing a clear trajectory that will not only lower emissions, but also enhance connectivity for our region’s people and businesses."

To find out more and respond to the consultation visit this website. The consultation opens on Monday 7 June 2021 and closes at 12:00 on Tuesday 31 August 2021.