A town in West Cumbria town has been given £22.5m of Government's funding to help bounce back after the pandemic.

Announced today by the Communities Secretary, Robert Jenrick, Cleator Moor is set to receive the money as part of the £3.6billion "Towns Fund."

The town was chosen in 2019 as one of 100 nationally to be invited to develop proposals for Town Deals.

The money will be used to develop the area to boost businesses, jobs and economic activity, as well as tidying up the centre and improving cycle and walk ways.

This is a boost for communities and businesses across England. Robert Jenrick MP, Communities Secretary

Communities Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: “We are levelling up towns and cities across the country by building stronger and more resilient local economies, boosting prosperity and opportunity in our communities, and helping them build back better from the pandemic. "

MP Trudy Harrison said: “This is testament to Cleator Moor’s community spirit and sporting heritage, enterprising businesses, strong nuclear sector and the support of Copeland Borough Council.

"Kayleigh Daniels has led her Town team well and Government clearly understands the town’s potential.

“This is probably the biggest cash injection of a generation into Cleator Moor and it will be transformational in its outcomes.”