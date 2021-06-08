Covid: 'Delta' variant fuels case increase in Southern Scotland

Additional coronavirus testing is being offered in parts of south west Scotland due to a cluster which the health board says is being 'fuelled by the Delta variant.'

NHS Dumfries & Galloway are urging people who live in and around Kelloholm and Sanquhar, in Upper Nithsdale, to get tested whether they have symptoms or not.

Cases have continued to rise as the Delta variant, first detected in India, becomes the dominant strain in the country.

A mobile testing unit is at the Mill Hill Centre in Kelloholm until Friday.

Public Health Consultant Dr Andrew Rideout said: “There have been a growing number of cases in Upper Nithsdale in the last few days that we know are fuelled at least in part by the new Delta Variant.

“It seems that this new variant is particularly easy to spread and to catch. However, it does rely on human interaction to spread, and that’s where the ongoing FACTS guidance is so important."

