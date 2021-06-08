Fire at derelict factory in Dumfries

A fire has broken out at the former Gates factory site in Heathhall, Dumfries.

It's believed to have started just after 10pm on Monday 7 June.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze.

Police Scotland closed the road at the A701 north and south at the junction for Locharbriggs.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

It's not the first time there has been a fire at the former Gates factory. The disused building has been cause for concern for a number of years.