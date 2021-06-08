Man caught with £2m worth of drugs at Cairnryan jailed

A man has been jailed for six and a half years for his part in a £2m drug smuggling operation.

David Brown, 51, was caught cocaine, cannabis resin and herbal cannabis in his van while trying to board a ferry from Cairnryan to Northern Ireland in December 2018.Police Scotland’s Border Policing Command officers discovered the drugs in a large fuel tank within a Mercedes van being driven by Brown.

Mr Brown, of Carfin, North Lanarkshire, claimed he had been duped into trafficking the drugs. He was arrested and charged with drug offences. Detective Superintendent Ian Gardner, Police Scotland’s Head of Border Policing Command, said: “This is the second person in recent weeks to be arrested by Border Policing Command officers, convicted and imprisoned for criminal activity at one of Scotland’s sea ports.

“Brown’s conviction will again reinforce our message that we are alive to methods that may be used to abuse travel through our ports and airports for criminal purposes."

David Brown appeared at High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday 8th June and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison. He had been convicted on 20 April 2021, following a trial at the same court.