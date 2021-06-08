On tonight's programme - The Scottish Government is drawing up plans to vaccinate younger teenagers as the First Minister confirms COVID cases are up fifty percent in just a week. We report on Nicola Sturgeon's statement to MSPs and on the new cases in the South of Scotland. Also tonight - as Ministers promise a national mission to eradicate poverty we report from Hawick where the pandemic has meant more local people are struggling to make ends meet. And Peter MacMahon speaks to Emma Congreve, an economist at the Fraser of Allander Institute to consider Holyrood's record on poverty.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: