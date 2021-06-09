£4 million bridge in West Cumbria opens to motorists, restoring key connectivity

A new road bridge linking the Port of Workington to the town has been officially opened to motorists.

The £4m investment has seen Siddick bridge rebuilt to modern standards so it can take port traffic over the Cumbrian Coast Line railway. The work is part of the Great North Rail Project.

Cumbria County Council leader Tony Markley officially opens Siddick bridge

The new bridge is 8.4 metres wide and will restore two-way traffic to the port. Thousands of vehicles haul 500,000 tonnes of cargo in and out of the site each year.

The new railway bridge replacement was funded by Network Rail, Cumbria County Council, and the Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership.

The chairman of Cumbria County Council, Cllr Tony Markley, says it will enable more freight to be brought in and out through West Cumbria, providing an economic boost.

He said: "The opportunities this arises is great.

"The economical viability of everything, we can now utilise and use this port and possibly do some development at the back of it to encourage some more businesses and hopefully growth of employment."

The MP for Workington, Mark Jenkinson, is delighted that the upgrade of Siddick bridge is one step closer to completion.

He said: "Infrastructure upgrades like this, throughout my constituency, are incredibly important to the future growth of existing and new local businesses.

A number of local businesses rely on Workington Port and look forward to seeing the bridge fully operational in the coming weeks. Mark Jenkinson MP, Workington

Built more than 150 years ago, the original Siddick bridge was in a poor condition, with weight restrictions and one-way traffic management put in place for safety.