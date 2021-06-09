With our great country homes reopening at last, Border Life visits Floors Castle in the Scottish Borders and talks to the new man in charge there.

Charles Innes-Kerr took over the vast estate - 55,000 acres in total - when his father died in 2019.

He was just settling into the job when the pandemic struck. Lori Carnochan has been talking to him about the pleasures - and the pressures - of running this modern-day Downton Abbey.