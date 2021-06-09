Border Life: Meet the man in charge of Floors Castle and its 55,000 acre estate
With our great country homes reopening at last, Border Life visits Floors Castle in the Scottish Borders and talks to the new man in charge there.
Charles Innes-Kerr took over the vast estate - 55,000 acres in total - when his father died in 2019.
He was just settling into the job when the pandemic struck. Lori Carnochan has been talking to him about the pleasures - and the pressures - of running this modern-day Downton Abbey.
Catch up with all episodes of Border Life here.