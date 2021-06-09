Carlisle woman loses six stone in nine months after diabetes scare

Video report by Lewis Warner

A woman, 74, from Carlisle who lost more than six stone in weight after finding out she was pre-diabetic is telling others with the condition that it's not too late to get fit.

Janeanne Gilffinan, who was brother diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes, started a health and fitness regime in October 2020 after tipping the scales at 15 stone.

Over the last nine months she has focused on her own health by going on walks everyday in lockdown and now she is no longer considered pre-diabetic.