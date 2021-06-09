More than 100,000 people living in Dumfries & Galloway have received their first coronavirus jab, in what is described as a 'major milestone' for the region.

Around 80,000 people over the age of 18 have also received their second dose.

As the vaccination programme powers on, those under 40 are now being asked to come forward for their Pfizer vaccine. The health board is also asking anyone over 40 who jag not yet received the first jag to come forward.

Graeme Bryson is NHS Dumfries and Galloway Director of Pharmacy, and he said: “We’ve now reached a very significant milestone in our local COVID-19 immunisation programme, with over 100,000 first dose vaccinations provided to the people of Dumfries and Galloway."

Dumfries Credit: ITV News

The rate of vaccinations across the region is above the national average, with 81% of the adult population aged 18 ply had their first dose. Across Scotland, the national average is 76.5 per cent.

Mr Bryson continued: “As we move into the final adult cohorts, and provide those under 40 with a Pfizer vaccine in line with national directions, it’s really important that everyone takes up the opportunity to be vaccinated.

“Everyone aged 18-29 still has until close of this Friday to register online by visiting nhsinform.scot/under30register. By doing so, they will be among the first in their age group to receive the vaccination and will receive notification of their appointment by text or email."

He said: “We’re also calling for people aged 40 plus who have not yet received their first vaccination to call a new local helpline and speak to someone locally to arrange to be vaccinated.

“We do have spaces allocated at clinics across the region for anyone over 40 still to receive their first vaccination, so if you’re in that position please either phone 01387 403090 between 9 am and 5 pm, Monday to Friday, or email dg.covidenquiries@nhs.scot

The health board say they are on course for those aged 30 to 39 to be called up for their vaccine by the end of the third week of June.