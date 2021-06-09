On tonight's programme - COVID cases in Scotland hit a four month high but hospital admissions remain stable. Now the Scottish Government's under fire as it announces plans to extend emergency coronavirus laws. The Conservatives COVID Recovery Spokesperson tells Peter MacMahon the thought of another year of restrictions is a deeply depressing prospect. Also on the programme - the pressure on the Prime Minister to reverse aid cuts ahead of the G7 summit. Peter speaks to the former First Minister Jack McConnell who was in office when world leaders met in Scotland. Plus the eye-catching methods being used by local campaigners to call on world leaders to act on the climate emergency.

