The Halo Trust: This is the worst loss of life we've experienced in 30 years

Video report by Ralph Blumson.

A Dumfries-based landmine clearance charity, supported by the Duke of Sussex, say they are devastated after ten people working for the organisation were shot dead in Afghanistan.

The Halo Trust say the attack on their staff happened at a compound north of the capital Kabul on Tuesday.

The victims, from local communities in the north of the country, had just finished work on nearby minefields when they were targeted by an 'unknown armed group.'

Simon Conway, The Halo Trust. Credit: ITV News

The charity has condemned the attack on its staff who it says we're carrying out humanitarian work to save lives.

Speaking to ITV Border, Simon Conway said: "This is the worst loss of life that we've experienced in our 30 year history, so of course we are devastated - but we will continue our work."

Paul McCann, head of communications for the Halo Trust, said in a statement: “The Halo Trust can confirm that at 21:50 local time (6:20pm London) on June 8, 10 Halo staff were killed and 16 injured by an unknown armed group at a de-mining camp in the Baghlan province of Afghanistan."

For more than thirty years the Halo Trust has cleared up the mess left by wars. Its work clearing unexploded mines has over the years attracted huge attention.

It was endorsed by Diana Princess of wales who famously walked through a partially cleared Angolan minefield in 1997 to highlight the trust's work.

Since then Prince Harry has continued his late mother's support for the organisation, visiting Angola when he was patron of the charity on its 25th anniversary in 2013.

Princess Diana touring a minefield during her visit to Angola, 1997. Credit: PA

The charity employs almost 9,000 men and women most of whom come from the communities affected by minefields.

It remains committed to its founding principles of making land safe, saving lives and helping families rebuild their lives.