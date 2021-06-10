A joint statement released tonight (10th June) has confirmed that a care provider - St Gregory's Homecare - has come forward to offer to take over the running of Holehird Care Home in Windermere.

Holehird provides care for 24 people with physical disabilities and complex needs and provides around 60 jobs, but the organisation that runs it had announced plans to shut it down, describing the investment needed in the home as 'prohibitive.'

The statement - released by the MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale Tim Farron, says he is working with Leonard Cheshire, Holehird Trust and St Gregory's Homecare to make the offer a reality.

Holehird was last threatened with closure 15 years ago, but the move did not go ahead after a campaign to save it.

More than 4,500 have signed a new petition calling on the owners not to close it.

An earlier statement from the organisation who currently runs Holehird - Leonard Cheshire - previously sent ITV Border this statement:

“The level of short and long-term investment needed at Holehird for it to have a sustainable future is prohibitive.

“Having looked at all the options in detail, it is with great regret that we have therefore made the difficult decision not to renew our lease at the service.

“We know there is considerable local affection for Holehird, and we are speaking to local stakeholders as well as residents, their families and staff individually. Together with local authorities, we will support people to choose new homes that are right for them."