Whitehaven RLFC chairman Tom Todd and four other directors resign

Whitehaven R.F.L.C has confirmed that chairman Tom Todd and four other directors have resigned.

The club say they will make a full statement at a later date and that Sunday's match against Batley Bulldogs will go ahead as planned

A short statement released today said: "Whitehaven RLFC can confirm our chairman Tom Todd has resigned along with four other directors: Steve Nicholson, Peter Boyle, Andrew Airlie, and Paul Shepherd - with immediate effect.

"Once again, we ask for time to rectify and move forward. We would like to assure fans that Sunday’s game will be going ahead as planned.

"We will comment further in due course."

More to follow.