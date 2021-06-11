Covid: 30 recorded cases linked to Borders primary school outbreak

Thirty people have tested positive for coronavirus, and a number of PCR tests are still awaiting results, after an outbreak at a primary school in the Scottish Borders.

The outbreak, connected to St Peter’s Primary School in Galashiels, is being managed by an Incident Management Team from NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council.

Anyone who has been in contact with a confirmed case is advised to self -isolate and take a PCR test.

Chair of the IMT and Nurse Consultant in Health Protection, Chris Faldon, said: “While we are still awaiting some test results, the variant of Covid-19 involved in this outbreak is likely to be extremely transmissible.

“As a result we are being extra cautious and taking additional steps to further minimise the risk of any wider spread of the virus.

"These further precautions include advising targeted secondary contacts, such as siblings of contacts and those working in high risk settings, to self-isolate for 10 days."

Credit: PA

How do you book a test?

Anyone with any COVID-19 symptoms, should book a test and they, and anyone they live with, should self-isolate immediately.

Anyone in your household without symptoms, who has not been told they are a contact of someone with COVID-19, can get tested for COVID-19 by getting a home test kit via: