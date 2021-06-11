First patient of Cumbria's new air ambulance thanks crew that treated him

A teenager who became the first patient of Cumbria's new air ambulance has thanked the crew that treated him.

Dale Clark, 14, suffered a serious head injury when he fell off his bike near Cockermouth.

He was flown in the new aircraft to the Cumberland Infirmary where he was treated for his injuries.

Dale Clark said: "I was going down the hill, I went over the bridge and then my back tire came off and then I can't really remember. I do remember going into the helicopter. They do a great job, they're always there when you need them."

Dale's brother Aaron saw the crash and alerted nearby adults who called 999.

Aaron Clark said: "His back tire came off, he went over his handlebars and then my mate looked at his hand and then he turned around and there was blood all over his face."

The Great North Air Ambulance Service took ownership of the new helicopter in April.

Named the 'Pride of Cumbria II', the aircraft is bigger and more powerful than its predecessor.

Dr. Theo Weston, who flew out to help Dale from the organisation's base Langwathby near Penrith, said: "We were told initially that this was a serious head injury. When we arrived the land crew paramedics had taken the young lad into the back of the ambulance."

The decision was then taken to fly Dale to the Cumberland Infirmary.

A journey that would take more than 40 minutes by road, only took them 10 minutes by air.

Dr. Theo Weston continued: "One of the great advantages of this new helicopter is that because it's more powerful and can go much further on one fuel tank, we can actually go to two or three jobs without having to refuel.

"It also has the capability of being able to take observers with us such as parents. In this case with a child on board it's really important to have one of the parents come with us."

Dale has now largely recovered from his injuries and his family are grateful for the aid he received.

His father, Lee Clark said: "For everybody that attended was, Dale was their main focus and the job they did, the speed they came..was absolutely amazing.

"I think he's been incredibly lucky compared to what could have happened, when you see the mess of his face and the blood at the time it was like something out of a horror film. It's not something I'd ever want to see again as a parent."

Dale isn't yet back on his bike but he hopes it won't be long.

In the meantime, Cumbria's Air Ambulance and its crew will continue saving lives.