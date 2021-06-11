Harrison Ford Credit: PA

It is rumoured the fifth and final installment of the world-famous film franchise Indiana Jones is being filmed in the Scottish Borders.

Hollywood star Harrison Ford is reprising his role as the adventurer in the as yet untitled film, which is also set to star former Bond villain Mads Mikkelsen and Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller Bridge.

A film set has been spotted at the Leaderfoot viaduct near Melrose. Credit: ITV Border

“That’s Why They Call It The Jungle, Sweetheart.”

Signs have started to pop up on roads around the Leaderfoot viaduct, near Melrose, suggesting the region could have a starring role in the next blockbuster film.

A source has told ITV Border that Mr Ford is expected to arrived on set at some point this evening, with filming taking place overnight.

The movie - to be directed by James Mangold and produced by Steven Spielberg - is to be the 78-year-old actor's final movie as the archaeologist and adventurer.

Mr Ford has been spotted in various areas of the North East, with dramatic film sets pictured at Bamburgh Castle and along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway at Pickering and Grosmont.

The movie is due to be released in cinemas in July next year.