A number of people across the region have made the 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The system gives national recognition to people who have given exceptional service in public and community life and are committed to making a difference to those around them.

Cumbria

The Queen is giving the honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) to the following:

Mrs Catherine Dutton for services to Education and Training.

Miss Jess Gillam for services to Music.

Dr Carolyn Elizabeth Otley for services to the community in Cumbria during Covid-19.

Mrs Helen Storey for services to the community in Cumbria.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) is being given to the following:

Mr Peter Alger for services to Young People.

Mrs Elizabeth Mawson for services to the community in Seascale, Cumbria during Covid-19.

Mrs Melanie Ann Walker for services to the community in Allonby, Cumbria during Covid-19.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Cumbria, Mrs Claire Hensman congratulates all the award winners: “I would like to congratulate all those who have received an honour. Receiving an honour is a huge achievement and I am pleased to see Cumbrians in this Birthday Honours’ list.

"These awards are special and for me they are the highest possible recognition of a job well done.”

Southern Scotland

The Queen is giving the honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) to the following:

Mr George Young MBE for voluntary service in the Scottish Borders

Mr James Brand MBE for services to Music and Education in Annan.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) is being given to the following: