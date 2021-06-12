Covid Delta variant detected in the Borders

Cases of the Delta coronavirus variant have been recorded in the Borders.

NHS Borders is reminding people of the importance of self-isolating immediately and booking a PCR test if you, or someone in your household, have symptoms or have been asked to by Test & Protect.

People are also being told not to go to the shops or to allow any other households in their home if they are supposed to be in self-isolation.

The Trust is running a drop-in AstraZeneca vaccination clinic today (12 June) at the Borders Events Centre at Springwood Park in Kelso from 9:30am until 4:30pm. It is for people who are 40 and over and have not had a first vaccination and for those who have had their first dose of the AstraZenca vaccine before the 6 April and have not had details of their second appointment sent through.

It comes as Cumbrians were urged by health officials to minimise travel to Covid hotspots this week after the number of cases recorded in the county rose by 88%.