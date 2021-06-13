Six crews were called to contain a fire near to Innerleithen Golf Club in the Borders.

Calls came in to emergency services at around 2.30am this morning (Sunday) to tackle a blaze in an area of woodland at the rear of the golf club.

A helicopter was also in attendance this morning.

Locals said they saw the helicopter fly past a few times, dropping water on the site of the fire.

Eyewitness David Sargent said:

At three o'clock this morning the hillside was still glowing red and the flashing lights of the emergency vehicles could be seen on the fire road. Helicopter would make a pass then disappear off, I would imagine towards St Mary's Loch but not sure exactly where it refilled. It came over at least five times. I think it was just damping down to make sure. Eyewitness David Sargent

As of 2pm this afternoon (Sunday) three crews were still in attendance at the site.

The golf club said it would remain shut for the remainder of the day due to a fire on the hill.