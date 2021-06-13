Six crews tackle blaze near Innerleithen Golf Club in the Borders

A helicopter attends a woodland fire in the Borders Credit: David Sargent

Six crews were called to contain a fire near to Innerleithen Golf Club in the Borders.

Calls came in to emergency services at around 2.30am this morning (Sunday) to tackle a blaze in an area of woodland at the rear of the golf club.

A helicopter was also in attendance this morning.

Locals said they saw the helicopter fly past a few times, dropping water on the site of the fire.

Eyewitness David Sargent said:

As of 2pm this afternoon (Sunday) three crews were still in attendance at the site.

The golf club said it would remain shut for the remainder of the day due to a fire on the hill.