Six crews tackle blaze near Innerleithen Golf Club in the Borders
Six crews were called to contain a fire near to Innerleithen Golf Club in the Borders.
Calls came in to emergency services at around 2.30am this morning (Sunday) to tackle a blaze in an area of woodland at the rear of the golf club.
A helicopter was also in attendance this morning.
Locals said they saw the helicopter fly past a few times, dropping water on the site of the fire.
Eyewitness David Sargent said:
As of 2pm this afternoon (Sunday) three crews were still in attendance at the site.
The golf club said it would remain shut for the remainder of the day due to a fire on the hill.