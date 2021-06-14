Covid: 46 cases now linked to Borders primary school outbreak

46 cases of Covid-19 have now been linked to an outbreak at St Peter’s Primary School in Galashiels. The school is closed and all pupils are self isolating at home. Teachers are providing home learning.

The outbreak has been linked to St Peter’s Primary School, Galashiels Credit: ITV Border

The outbreak, connected to St Peter’s Primary School in Galashiels, is being managed by an Incident Management Team from NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council.

The council say those who have been confirmed to have Covid-19 are currently doing well and showing mild or no symptoms.

However, anyone who has been in contact with a confirmed case is advised to self-isolate and take a PCR test.

Chair of the IMT and Nurse Consultant in Health Protection, Chris Faldon, said: “The variant of Covid-19 involved in this outbreak is likely to be extremely transmissible.

“As a result we are being extra cautious and taking additional steps to further minimise the risk of any wider spread of the virus. These further precautions include advising targeted secondary contacts, such as siblings of contacts and those working in high risk settings, to self-isolate for 10 days. The IMT met today and we are confident that this outbreak has been contained with those identified by our contact tracing team now self-isolating at home.

“This outbreak is a timely reminder that Covid-19 is still circulating and highly contagious. Please be vigilant and remember that Covid-19 tests are not just for those who develop symptoms. Whilst it is vital to self-isolate and book a PCR test if you develop any Covid-19 symptoms, everyone in Scotland can access free, twice weekly LFD tests through a number of routes.

“You can also protect yourself, family, friends, neighbours and colleagues by coming forward to get vaccinated when it is your turn, including when it is time for your second dose to ensure that you have greater protection against Covid-19."