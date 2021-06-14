Freedom on hold? Lockdown easing expected to be delayed until July 19

Hospitality and wedding businesses across Cumbria are awaiting confirmation on when they can start operating from normal, as the so-called "Freedom Day" is likely to be delayed for a month.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the ending of social-distancing rules – which had been marked for June 21 – will be delayed to July 19.

The move follows warnings from scientists that the rapid spread of the Delta variant first identified in India risks a “substantial” third wave if it is allowed to spread unchecked.

The spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in Cumbria is being driven by people from the county travelling elsewhere and bringing it back, according to its Director of Public Health.

Residents in the county are being urged to get both doses of the vaccine when they are eligible to increase protection - and to think carefully about their social activities.

Play video

Colin Cox believes some lockdown restrictions will remain in place, due to the Delta variant. He warned residents we wont "see the full unlocking" of the roadmap which was originally suggested.

Play video

Johnson is expected to appeal to the public to show patience, with one last push to ensure that when controls do finally end it is “irreversible”.

However, it comes as a huge setback to many businesses – particularly in the battered hospitality sector – which had pinned their hopes on a full summer reopening to recoup some of the losses of the past year.