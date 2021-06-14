Carlisle Airport future in doubt after Stobart Air collapse

Esken, formerly Stobart Group, has said it will retain ownership of Carlisle Lake District Airport following the collapse of Stobart Air, but will consider alternative "strategic options" for the site.

In a statement, the company said, "Esken will retain the ownership of CLDA rather than it being sold for £15 million, but will actively explore strategic options for the use of this asset in discussion with stakeholders including potential alternative commercial opportunities for the airport.

It puts into doubt any future flights from the airport but no further details have been made public. They have also confirmed that there will be redundancies following a review of 'staffing needs'. The airport had only been in operation for 6 months before it was closed in 2020 due to the Cornavirus pandemic.

Esken was in talks to sell its shares in Stobart Air to Ettyl Limited. In April, Isle of Man company, Ettyl, announced plans to buy the carrier, along with Carlisle Lake District airport.

It was revealed on Saturday that the deal had collapsed and as a result, Stobart Air had gone into liquidation.

The CEO of Ettyl apologised for the deal's failure on Twitter.

Stobart Air blamed the impact of the pandemic saying in a statement:

It is with great regret and sadness that Stobart Air can confirm that the board is in the process of appointing a liquidator to the business and the airline is to cease operations with immediate effect. Stobart Air

The airline apologised to its customers for the inconvenience caused at short notice and said all 480 staff had been informed.

The spokesperson from Stobart Air continued: “Last April, Stobart Air announced that a new owner had been identified. However, it has emerged that the funding to support this transaction is no longer in place and the new owner is now unable to conclude the transaction.

“Given the continued impact of the pandemic which has virtually halted air travel … and in the absence of any alternative purchasers or sources of funding, the board of Stobart Air must take the necessary, unavoidable and difficult decision to seek to appoint a liquidator."