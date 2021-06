A 68-year-old man has died following a single vehicle collision at 3:11pm on Saturday the 12th of June at Newby Bridge on the A590.

He has been named as Peter Jones, 68, from Bolton.

The incident involved a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police confirmed that, despite medical intervention, the the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a woman in her 60s, was uninjured.