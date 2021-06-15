Police appeal after Borders break-ins

Police Scotland is appealing for information after three Kelso break-ins.

Sometime between 3.30pm on Saturday, 12 June and 7.20am on Monday, 14 June, 2021, thieves broke into a landscaping supplies company on Kelso Industrial Estate and stole a JCB HM 018 hammer and concrete breaker.

A ground keeper’s shed at golf course outside Kelso was broken into sometime between 4pm and 6pm on Sunday, 13 June and power tools worth over £4,000 were taken. A business premises at Hunters Hall in the town was also broken into between 4.30pm and 7.40pm on Sunday, 13 June and £4,000 worth of power tools stolen.

Detective Constable Liam Myers of Lothian and Borders CID said :

“We are not ruling out the possibility that these break-ins are linked. We are keen to trace a silver Volkswagen Toureg which was seen in the vicinity of Hunters Hall between 4.30pm and 5.40pm on Sunday, 13 June.

“I am asking anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area at the time of the incidents, to please get in touch as you may be able to assist with our enquiries. You can contact local officers by calling 101, and quoting reference number 3027 of 13 June.”