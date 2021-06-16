Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service have staged a major training exercise simulating a serious train derailment.

Police, ambulance crews and Network Rail were also involved ensuring the response to a serious accident is as organised and effective as possible. The multi-agency major incident exercise demonstration took place at Eden Valley Heritage Railway on Tuesday 15 June between 6.30pm and 9pm.

The scenario included three carriages have derailed on an embankment with multiple casualties.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said they must "prepare for large multi-agency incidents - which are fortunately infrequent in Cumbria - but they have the potential to challenge our staff and resources."

"By planning and training through realistic exercises, we can assess our ability to respond to these events and how effectively we work with partner agencies, helping to identify any areas where we may be able to improve."

During the simulation, British Transport Police attended to investigate the cause of derailment, and Cumbria Police, NWAS and Network Rail were also be on scene, with four on-call fire appliances and additional specialist fire vehicles.

The exercise was be carefully monitored by the Service Operational Assurance team.