Representing Border: 16.06.21

On tonight's programme - the price of customs checks the Prime Minister promised would never be needed. We have reaction to the news that a Cairnryan Border post is to be built at the cost £30 million. We'll also report on Prime Minister's Questions where the SNP leader and Boris Johsnon clash on the Australian trade deal. Ian Blackford claims Scottish farmers have been thrown under the Brexit bus, but the Prime Minister insists the agreement will be good for consumers and farmers alike. Also tonight - the top prosecutor Dorothy Bain QC is set to become Lord Advocate, but should her role as head of the prosecution service and the Scottish government's chief legal adviser be split? Peter MacMahon speaks to one of Scotland's most experienced Solicitor Advocates, John Scott QC. And we'll hear from two more of the new South of Scotland MSPs, Martin Whitfield and Sahron Dowey, on what they hope to achieve at Holyrood.

