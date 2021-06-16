Scottish Football League fixtures announced

Fixtures for the upcoming Scottish Football League season have been announced with Queen of the South, Stranraer and Annan Athletic all in action on the opening day.

On Saturday 31 July Championship Queen of the South are away at Partick Thistle while League Two sees Annan Athletic host Forfar Athletic and Stranraer make the journey to Elgin City.

A week later Annan and Stranraer go head to head at Stair Park.

The season comes to a close in April next year with Queens away at Dunfermline Athletic for their final fixture. Annan and Stranraer both end their campaigns at home against Kelty Hearts and Elgin City, respectively.

