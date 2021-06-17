Cumbria's assistant chief constable has announced his retirement after 30 years service.

Andy Slattery, who started his career in 1991 and rose up through the ranks over the years, is saying farewell to Cumbria Police.

During his time with force, Mr Slattery has assisted with many of the county’s most significant incidents and investigations, ranging from organised crime to natural disasters.

But the 18 months leading the county’s multi agency emergency response to the pandemic, he says, has been the most challenging.

It has been an honour and a privilege to have worked with my fantastic colleagues at Cumbria Constabulary and to serve our local communities. Assistant Chief Constable Andrew Slattery

Credit: Cumbria Police

He said: "Throughout my police career, my main focus has always been to protect lives and get justice for victims, which is just as important to me today as it was 30 years ago.

“Retiring was not an easy decision to make, however now is the right time for me, both personally and professionally, to retire from policing.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have worked with my fantastic colleagues at Cumbria Constabulary and to serve our local communities.”

Chief Constable Michelle Skeer said: “Cumbria Constabulary has been very fortunate to count Andy amongst its ranks for the past three decades and, as he retires, the loss of an officer of such experience, professionalism and integrity will be hugely felt.

"Andy has been an outstanding public servant, colleague and friend. I congratulate him on his retirement and wish him well for the future.”