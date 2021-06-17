Cumbrian vet Sabrina Verjee smashes Wainwright round record

A Cumbrian vet has smashed the record for running all 214 Wainwrights continuously.

Sabrina Verjee, from Ambleside, ran the 325-mile route in 5 days 23 hours 49 minutes, completing the challenge at 06:52 on Thursday morning.

She broke the standing record, set by Paul Tierney in 2019, on just eight hours of sleep.

It's the third time Sabrina has taken on the challenge. Last year she completed the run in under seven days but, due to a knee injury, she was forced to accept help during some of the descents.

In May, she postponed the challenge for the second time after 'brutal' weather caused her asthma to flare up.

