Former Workington Reds manager and Carlisle United captain Danny Grainger has joined Falkirk as assistant head coach.The 34-year-old left Workington this month after two years in charge. He'll link up at Scottish League One Falkirk with another Carlisle old boy after ex-Blues keeper Tony Caig was appointed the club's goalkeeping coach.Penrith-born Grainger is no stranger to Scottish football having started his playing career at Gretna before going on to clubs including St Johnston and Heart of Midlothian.

He signed for Carlisle United in 2014 and spent five years with the Cumbrian side.

Meanwhile 47-year-old Tony Caig was a long-serving United goalkeeper in the 1990s and played in the team that won the 1997 Football League Trophy at Wembley.