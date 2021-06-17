A huge map of Scotland has been mown into a field in the Scottish Borders ahead of the country's Euro 2020 clash with England on Friday.

It has been mown into a field next to the Born in Scotland retail chain's headquarters near Jedburgh.

The attraction allows visitors to the area to ‘walk around the whole of Scotland’ in just under an hour, with signposts dotted around the map indicating famous landmarks.

It stretches over one and a half kilometers and took two months for landscapers to sketch out. People can walk Scotland in miniature from Friday and entry is free.