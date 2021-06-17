Health bosses in the Scottish Borders have urged people to be extra vigilant after cases doubled in a week.

The latest figures from Public Health Scotland show the rate of positive tests in the area has doubled to 66.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Cases of Covid-19 are rising not only across Scotland but also here in the Borders. It is vital that we do not become complacent to the threat of this highly transmissible virus. It is crucial that we all continue to stick to the rules. Ralph Roberts, NHS Borders Chief Executive

The advice is to think carefully before meeting in groups - even outdoors - and limit contact with others where possible.

A number of schools in the Borders currently have Covid-19 cases, with some pupils having to self-isolate. These are:

St Peter's Primary (Galashiels)

Burgh Primary (Galashiels)

Jedburgh Grammar Campus (Jedburgh)

Berwickshire High (Duns)

West Linton Primary (West Linton)

In Hawick and Selkirk, there have been community cases of COVID-19 which have resulted in some pupils at schools in these areas having to self-isolate because they have been deemed 'close contacts' of positive cases.

Vaccinations

80,000 People have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Borders.

85% Total eligible population received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Borders.

59,000 People have received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Borders.

Health bosses say that the vaccination programme is helping to reduce the number of hospital admissions and lessen the severity of cases in the Borders.

NHS Borders is running a drop-in AstraZeneca vaccination clinic on Saturday 19 June. It is being held at the Borders Events Centre at Springwood Park in Kelso from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

We have all necessary risk assessments and safety measures in place in our schools but these new cases are a timely reminder that Covid-19 isn't going away just yet. Please be extra vigilant and continue to follow all the guidance in place. Councillor Shona Haslam, Leader of Scottish Borders Council

Testing Information

The Scottish Government says that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, should book a test and they, and anyone they live with, should self-isolate immediately.