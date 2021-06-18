Health officials have said that it is 'critical' that everyone in Cumbria between the ages of 12 and 30 get tested for Covid-19 - even if they don't have symptoms.

The county's public health director says infection numbers in this age group are surging due to the more transmissible Delta variant.

PCR testing is available at seven testing sites across Cumbria or can be carried out at home with a test kit.

People who are not at attending school can visit Cumbria’s testing sites between 8am and 8pm from Saturday 19 June 2021. There is no need to book an appointment for the test.

Parents/carers of school age children will be informed of testing arrangements by their child’s school.

If you cannot attend a test site you can get a test kit delivered to your home via https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test. Choose the “I have been advised to get a test by local Public Health officials” option.Where can I get tested?

Carlisle RTS, Carlisle Lake District Airport, Irvington, Carlisle, CA6 4NW

Carlisle Cecil Street LTS, Cecil Street Car Park, Carlisle, CA1 1NX

Penrith Sandgate Car Park LTS, Penrith Sandgate Car Park, 32 Albert Street, Penrith, CA11 7XA

West Cumbria Allerdale House LTS, Allerdale House Overflow Car Park, Workington, CA14 9SA

Barrow-in-Furness Town Hall LTS, Barrow Town Hall Courtyard, Cornwallis Street, Barrow, LA14 2LG

Copeland Castle Meadows LTS, Castle Meadows Car Park, Whitehaven, CA28 7RG

Kendal County Hall LTS, Kendal County Hall Car Park, Busher Walk, Kendal, LA9 4RQ

Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, Colin Cox, said: “Infections are rising fastest among young people. That’s why it is critical everyone aged 12-30 in Cumbria take a PCR test this week – regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

“Getting as many people tested as possible will help us find those people are infectious but don’t know it, this is an important way we can slow the spread.

“I know it’s an inconvenience to do this, but it’s a simple process and as we’ve seen this week with the Prime Minister’s announcement, if we don’t get the virus back under control we can expect restrictions to remain in place which is something none of us want.”

Nearly 150,000 Cumbrians have not been vaccinated yet and around 85,000 people have only received one dose.

People who have only had one dose have significantly less protection from the new Delta variant of the virus which is now circulating.