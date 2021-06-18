Drop-in vaccine clinic in Kelso opens tomorrow

A vaccine drop-in clinic is due to open in Kelso for patients over the weekend.

NHS Borders is offering an AstraZeneca-only clinic to residents over 40, who have not received their first jab. The service is first come first served, with opening hours listed as 9:30am - 4:30pm at the Borders Events Centre at Springwood Park.

Patients are also invited to turn up if they have received your first dose of the AstraZenca vaccine before the 25th of April, even if an appointment for the second dose is booked.

All adults in England will be able to book their Covid-19 vaccine from today, as eligibility is extended to everybody over 18.

The Health Secretary announced at the NHS Confed Conference that over-18s will soon be able to book using the National Bookings Service.

Matt Hancock said four in every five adults in England now has their first jab.

It comes as ministers consider proposals to allow people who have had both jabs to head on quarantine-free holidays abroad this summer.