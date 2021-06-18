Keswick pool to close permanently

Keswick pool is due to close permanently, according to Allerdale Borough Council.

The pool, which is at the leisure centre, has been closed throughout the pandemic. The decision has been taken not to reopen it due to its age and the cost of carrying out necessary repairs.

Maintenance work carried out during the pandemic, while the pool was closed, highlighted a series of age-related problems relating to tiling, drainage and filters. Concerns were also raised about the pool plant systems. After being closed for a year, there were worries they may not work properly once the pool was reopened.

The council say that to reline the pool and repair drainage channels would cost between £150,000 and £200,000. Refilling the pool with water and reheating it after prolonged closure would cost £20k.

Before the pandemic, Keswick Leisure Centre was already operating at a loss of around £250k per year.

However the gym at the leisure centre, which has about 400 members, will remain open.

Members of Keswick Leisure Centre will be able to use other pools in the area including Cockermouth, Workington and Penrith.

Cllr Mike Johnson, Leader of the Council, said: “Keswick Leisure Centre has served us well over the years. However, despite all the maintenance that has been carried out, the pool is increasingly showing its age and it isn’t financially sustainable to run in the longer term – something the Covid pandemic has really brought into focus.

“Whilst I do apologise for any inconvenience caused to swimmers in the town, times and tastes have moved on, and we don’t want to throw good money quite literally down the plughole. That’s why we’re committed to making sure that the sports provision in Keswick – whatever that might be – is fit for the current and future needs of the town.”

Cllr Tony Markley, executive member with responsibility for leisure and tourism, said: “We’re committed to working with local councillors, residents and other stakeholders to invest into decent sporting facilities in Keswick. I’d also like to reassure all local residents that we’ll do what we can to continue to provide access to swimming facilities in our other pools, as well as keep the gym open.”