Residents evacuated after fire spreads across row of houses in Carlisle

Residents have been evacuated after a fire at a property in Carlisle spread to neighbouring houses.

The blaze was reported to have started at a home on Linton Street at 3:16pm today.

Officers say there are no reported injuries and the fire and rescue service are currently in attendance.

People have been evacuated and cordons are in place whilst the fire is made safe and police ask people to avoid the area.

The fire spread to neighbouring houses on Linton Street, Carlisle. Credit: ITV News

A spokesperson from Cumbria Police said: "At 3:16pm today (18th June), Cumbria Police were contacted by Fire, Search and Rescue, to attend a building fire at a home on Linton Street, Carlisle.

"The fire has spread to neighbouring properties. There are no reported injuries.

"Affected residents have been evacuated and cordons are in place whilst the fire is made safe. The public is asked to avoid this area."