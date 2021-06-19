Anyone travelling home from Euro's should take covid test, says health board

Play video

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has advised that football fans returning home from enjoying the Euro's should take a lateral flow coronavirus test, as a precaution.Many people will have travelled to and from different parts of the country this week as the Scotland men's team embarked on their Euro's campaign.Last night's clash against England saw thousands of Scots in London and Glasgow, as well as in pubs and beer gardens in other towns and cities.And with another match against Croatia on Tuesday, the health board is advising people to really consider how, and where, they're enjoying the football to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.

Scottish football fans in London Credit: PA

Dr Andrew Rideout, a public health consultant for NHS Dumfries and Galloway, has said that anyone travelling to or from Glasgow, London, or indeed pubs and homes of friends and family in other areas, should test themselves when they come back home.He said, "They should be tested before they go because they will be mixing with other people and they don't want to be a risk, but particularly when they come back, consider regular retesting and that real awareness of any symptoms even if they're mild - and taking those seriously."Of course there will be many, many more people who will not be travelling but will be joining in small groups down here to watch on television and that is not without risk either.

"I think people really need to be thoughtful about the size of gatherings, that if they're gathering in peoples homes, which is allowed, they should be doing that with distancing, good ventilation, and reducing the length of time they spend in other settings."Because everything we are doing, we need to weigh up the risk of doing it against the benefit of the activity."