Dozens of artworks will be showcased in shops windows, cafes and tourist attractions around Carlisle as part of the city's first Historic Quarter Arts Festival.It begins today (Saturday 19th June) and runs until 26th June.

It features 50 artists in 16 venues across the Historic Quarter including Tullie House, Carlisle Cathedral, and a central exhibition on Paternoster Row.It's the first project for the Historic Quarter Network which has brought together businesses to collaborate on promoting the area.

Maps have been printed to encourage people to follow the art trail with the hopes of increasing footfall around the city, and providing a real boost for shops, businesses and tourist attractions.

The event is being curated by Carlisle artist Daniel Ibbotson with the central exhibition being held at Intro under the name Viola Tricola - a potion which features in Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream, causing people to fall in love with the first thing they see.

Adrian Tod is has several artworks displayed in the windows of Hayward Tod estate agents after weeks of planning with neighbouring businesses.

He said, "Our window's been taken over by some wonderful local artwork. No longer featuring properties but now featuring beautiful paintings from very talented local artists."We are thrilled to be part of this network and this exciting project, supporting talented local artists whilst also promoting the beautiful Historic Quarter, which we have been part of for 30 years."It's a good excuse for people to get out and come enjoy this part of Carlisle."

Rosie Galloway-Smith is one of the artists involved, she has several of her works in the festival.

"It's absolutely brilliant to be showing in the centre of Carlisle and in the Historic Quarter and it's great to be showing with such a variety of other artists from the area."And it's great local businesses are getting involved and being so supportive, I think that's something we'd like to see more, you know we've got so many creative people doing such original work I think it's great the local community is getting involved with this as well."Nick Turner, director of Intro PR, which is hosting the central exhibition, hopes that the festival can grow into a bigger event next year.

"There is a lot of concern at the moment about the future of the high street," he explained, "Hopefully this event will show in a small way that you can use art to generate excitement around the city centre and it can grow into something bigger in future years."