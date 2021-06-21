Homesick cat walks seven miles through fields and forests to get back home
Video report by Jennifer Cordingley
You've heard of homing pigeons, what about a homing cat?
Cracker the cat from Jedburgh wasn’t happy with being rehomed after his original owner suffered an allergic reaction.
Iain and Hazel Linvingstone took Cracker in when he turned up on their doorstep as a stray.
He quickly made himself at home but cat-astrophe struck when Cracker bit Hazel causing her to have a severe allergic reaction.
The couple soon found a temporary home for Cracker, seven miles away in Oxnam.
But that didn't last long. After just a few weeks Cracker escaped, travelling the seven miles, over main roads, through streams, forests and fields back to Hazel and Iain, looking a little worse for wear.
Iain and Hazel say, after his great adventure, they now can't possibly re-home Cracker and he is staying put at his original home in Jedburgh.
The couple hope now he has been neutered, Cracker will behave himself, putting an end to biting and to epic adventures.
