Video report by Jennifer Cordingley

You've heard of homing pigeons, what about a homing cat?

Cracker the cat from Jedburgh wasn’t happy with being rehomed after his original owner suffered an allergic reaction.

Iain and Hazel Linvingstone took Cracker in when he turned up on their doorstep as a stray.

He quickly made himself at home but cat-astrophe struck when Cracker bit Hazel causing her to have a severe allergic reaction.

Cracker cat bite Credit: Photo from Iain Livingstone

I don’t know what happened, he suddenly had this fit one day and bit my hand, had a go at me and I ended up in the Borders General Hospital because it came up like a boxing glove, it was really, really bad. Hazel Livingstone, Cracker's owner

The couple soon found a temporary home for Cracker, seven miles away in Oxnam.

But that didn't last long. After just a few weeks Cracker escaped, travelling the seven miles, over main roads, through streams, forests and fields back to Hazel and Iain, looking a little worse for wear.

I did a double take, I couldn’t believe it, I went through to the bedroom and said to Hazel you’re not going to believe this and she said what? I said Cracker’s just walked through the back door. She was up out of bed like a shot to go and greet him. Iain Livingstone

Cracker the cat Credit: ITV Border News

Iain and Hazel say, after his great adventure, they now can't possibly re-home Cracker and he is staying put at his original home in Jedburgh.

The couple hope now he has been neutered, Cracker will behave himself, putting an end to biting and to epic adventures.