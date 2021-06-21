Police search for missing convict with links to Cumbria

A convict with links to Carlisle has absconded from HMP Sudbury open prison.Ben Adderson absconded from the prison overnight between Sunday 20 June and Monday 21 June.The 23-year-old was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court in 2017 for robbery.

He has links to Carlisle, Warrington and Middlesbrough.Adderson is 6ft 4ins tall, of slight build and with brown hair and blue eyes. He has two tattoos - a cross on his right arm and a cannabis leaf on his left arm.

If you have seen Adderson, or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead contact police immediately quoting reference number Derbyshire police reference 507-210621