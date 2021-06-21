Provisional results day for south of Scotland pupils

Secondary school pupils across the south of Scotland will receive their provisional grades today. These are the marks that their schools will submit to the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

The pandemic has meant there has been no National 5, Higher or Advanced Higher exams for the second year in a row, and teachers have been asked to put forward a mark - to be formally confirmed on the 10 August by the SQA.

Grades can be revised up or down, and pupils have the right to appeal.