Covid: 800 vaccine letters sent out in error by NHS D&G

800 appointments for Covid vaccine doses in Dumfries and Galloway have been issued too early. NHS Dumfries and Galloway has apologised for the mistake and a spokesperson said everyone who has been affected will be contacted.

Currently in Dumfries and Galloway the board is only vaccinating people who would be 18 or over by 31 July.

3,664,571 first vaccines administered in Scotland as of 21st June

2,602,753 second vaccines administered in Scotland as of the same date

Immunisation Co-ordinator Dr Nigel Calvert issued an apology on Twitter for 'getting people's hopes up' and said the NHS board had 'gotten ahead of themselves'.

Across Scotland as a whole, around 8000 people received letters inviting them to come for their second Covid jab too early.

The Scottish government said it wasn't known exactly how many health boards were affected by the "system error", and that people who had been contacted in error would be offered later appointments. The Scottish government confirmed an investigation had been launched, but that the issues had now been fixed.