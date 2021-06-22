Hospitality customers urged to be kind

Hospitality businesses on both sides of the border have noticed a rise in abuse towards their staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many are taking part in the national Be Kind campaign as they say customers can become physcially and verbally abusive about Covid rules or delays caused by staff shortages.

This aims to encourage people to remember that those working in the industry are simply doing their job in the way they need to do it.

Stephen Hargreaves, of Hargreaves Enterprises, a catering business in Windermere said:

We should be treating them with the same respect that we treat any other professional person. And I think there needs to be an awareness out there that when we do go into a bar, or we do go into a restaurant, that we treat these people as equals. Stephen Hargreaves, Hargreaves Enterprises

One bar which is supporting the scheme is the Black Bull Inn in Moffat.

Boss Janie Seaton said:

There's just this trend since last lockdown ended where it all started off kind of well and then after a while we noticed that suddenly there was an undercurrent of beligerence. It can be a bit of a body blow - it certainly is for me - when people behave like that because this means so much to me. Janie Seaton

Staff have also found that abuse continues online via social media with some even saying they will use their followings to damage business.

The campaign was set up in Glasgow earlier this year, where it has been led by the city's Radisson RED hotel. It became a national campaign last month.