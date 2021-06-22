On tonight's programme - The First Minister confirms current COVID rules will remain in place for the next three weeks, but Scotland should move to level zero in mid-July with most major restrictions to be lifted on 9th August. We have the details of Nicola Sturgeon's statement. Also tonight, with Scottish schools set for a big shake up the Education Secretary is warned ditching end of year exams would diminish Scortland's international standing. And five years on from the EU referendum Peter asks the prominent Brexiteer Michelle Ballantyne and the remain campaign spokesperson John Edward how Scotland's fared since leaving the European Union.

